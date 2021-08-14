The Abuse and Lies Have Made Me Stronger – Serwaa Amihere Reacts to Leaks

Serwaa Amihere finally reacts to the photo leaks and other rumors laid out by a faceless SnapChat account identified as Bombshelli Sel.

The Ghanaian broadcaster states that such abuse and malicious lies only makes her stronger.

Serwaa Amihere has over the years had to endure a number of ill-treatment both online and offline.

She makes this known a day after the SnapChat account made wild allegations against her, while threatening to leak a bedroom video of her.

She also expresses profound gratitude to persons who have reached out to her to show concern about her recent ordeal.

She writes: “I have endured years of abuse and malicious lies. All these years, I’ve learnt not to argue with people who try to destroy the reputation of others unjustly. Far from distracting me, they have made me stronger. To the many who have reached out to show concern, I’m most grateful,” she shares.

Since this happened, Serwaa Amihere has remained resolute in all her professional activities — including hosting of GhOne TV’s morning show ‘GH Today’ amid the storm.

