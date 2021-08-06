Alban Bagbin’s Conoy involved in Accident; One Dead

A convoy of an advanced security team of Abban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament has involved in an accident killing a dispatch rider.

The accident happened on Friday morning when the convoy run into a vehicle in Juaso near Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

The Director of Public Affairs of Parliament Madam Kate Addo has confirmed the accident and the rider who was part of the security team.

According to her, they were heading to Wa, to meet the speaker ahead of a programme scheduled for tomorrow [Saturday], August 7, 2021.

She also adds that the deceased is one of the longest serving riders in the Ghana Police Service.

Reports available to PlugTimes.com reveals there was an articulated truck from Kumasi heading to Accra with another vehicle behind.

The truck was moving at quite a low speed and the driver of the private vehicle attempted to overtake, disregarding warnings by the driver of the articulated truck. This eventually resulted in colliding of the motorbike and the private vehicle which had two (2) occupants.

The body of the dispatch rider has been deposited at the Juaso Government Hospital while the occupants of the private vehicle receive treatment.

