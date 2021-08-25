Comedian Waris wins ‘Creative Comedian of the Year’ Award

Comedian Waris has emerged as the winner of ‘Creative Comedian of the Year’ at the Africa Creatives Award Festival (ACAFEST) 2021.

The Ghanaian comedian’s win over the weekend follows display of outstanding comic performances during the year under review.

The content creator secured the bragging right in his profession at ACAFEST, amid a stern competition from equally good comedians like Clemento Suarez, Lekzy Decomic, Khemijal, OB Amponsah, Broda Shaggi, Craze Clown, and Woli Arole.

A grateful Comedian Waris reacts to this triumph with a message of appreciation to everyone who continues to support his craft.

“African creative awards festival 2021. Creative comedian of the year. Comedianwaris congratulations to me and my team and everyone supporting,” he tweeted.

African creative awards festival 2021 Creative comedian of the year Comedianwaris ❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻 congratulations to me and my team and everyone supporting. pic.twitter.com/knckfsF5XV — Comedianwaris (@ComedianWaris) August 22, 2021

This brings to three (3) the number of major awards won by the content creator.

In 2018, he won the ‘Most Influential Comedian’ at High School Excellence Award before winning the ‘Best Viral Comedy Skit Act of the Year’ at 2020 COPO Awards.

The award-winning comedian was recently nominated in four (4) categories of the forthcoming 2021 COPO Awards, and he hopes to make gains in it as well.

The annual ACAFEST celebrates exceptional persons and brands in Africa’s creative arts industry.

