Kanye West files to Legally Change Name to Ye

Kanye West is filing a suit to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to just Ye.

The rapper filed the document in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, TMZ reports.

This petition means the 44-year-old will ditch every single character or letter in his name, except for his two-letter nickname ‘Ye’.

By extension, he will no longer have a middle or last name, henceforth, if the Court rules in his favour.

Kanye West has gone with this name for quite a long-time now and feels it is the right time get it backed legally.

He cites “personal reasons” for the name change, which he says must be approved by the judge.

This legal action from the ‘Yeezus‘ rapper comes three (3) years after announcing the change in name for the first time.

On September 29, 2018, he tweeted “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

the being formally known as Kanye West I am YE — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018

This moniker is also the title to his 2018 album and he once revealed in an interview that aside the shortening, ‘Ye’ is a word that is used throughout the Bible.

Kanye West is currently facing a divorce lawsuit filed by Kim Kardashian West in February this year. The couple have four (4) children together and they all have his surname West.

The rapper is gearing up for the major listening event for the ‘Donda’ album which is scheduled for Thursday, August 26, 2021 inside the Soldier Field in Chicago.

