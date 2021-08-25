Ghana Committee Calls for Submissions For 94th Academy Awards International Feature Film

The Ghana Oscar Committee is pleased to invite submissions for the 94th ACADEMY AWARDS; INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM. An international film is defined as a feature-length motion picture (over 40 minutes) produced outside the United States of America and its territories with a predominantly (more than 50%) non-English dialogue track. Animated and documentary feature films are permitted.

Submissions Rules

To be eligible for the 94th Academy Awards: International Feature Film Category, films must meet all qualifications in their respective categories, including requirements pertaining to theatrical releases and exhibition formats. Film festival participation does not qualify a film in the International Feature Film category. Films must comply with all other eligibility requirements for the 94th Academy Awards.

Entries that do not meet the regulations will not be considered.

For a complete set of rules, please refer to the Rules and Eligibility page or click on the links below:

Rules & Eligibility page.

COMPLETE AWARDS RULES

https://www.oscars.org/sites/oscars/files/94aa_international_feature.pdf

Mode of Submission

All submissions must be made through Film Freeway cost-saving, paperless submission to film festivals around the world. Film Freeway’s internet-only submission platform features online applications via one master entry form, online fee payments, press kits, and the option to use Secure Online Screeners, an economical, eco-friendly, and secure alternative to traditional hard-copy DVD submissions.

https://filmfreeway.com/ForeignLanguageSubmissionGhana

Deadline for submission September 22nd 2021.

Entries received after the submission deadline will not be accepted.

Please email: oscarcommittegh@gmail.com. Call:024 134 6165/054 626 3771.