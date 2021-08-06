Efia Odo Clears Air on Pu$sy for Sale Allegations against Her

Efia Odo shoots down rumors that she sleeps with men for money, an act some girls in Ghana have been tagged with.

This comes in the wake of a subtle jab from Victoria Lebene asking ladies involved in the “Fix The Country” demonstration to shun away from sleeping with men for money.

According to the Ghanaian socialite, she does not engage in such act although there has been a number of people who want to pay as high as $10,000 to have their way with her.

Efia Odo adds that she has declined everyone while adding that Victoria Lebene once tried to hook her up to men.

She makes these known in a series of tweets. Check her out:

⦿
