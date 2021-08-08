Gela wins Miss Noble Ghana 2021

Gela, a 20-year-old level 200 Political Science student of the University of Education, Winneba has emerged as the winner of the prestigious Miss Noble Ghana 2021 beauty pageant.

Real name Angela Mensah, she faced stiff competition from five (5) other beautiful, bold, and intelligent ladies including Sedinam, Dede, Mavis, Sandra, and Nhana Yhaa.

The crowning of Gela as the winner of the 4th edition of the annual Miss Noble Ghana pageant was held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the MJ Grand Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

This follows several weeks of insightful bootcamp activities which include grooming, entrepreneurship training, cooking competition, mentorship sessions with the likes of Comedian Waris, Osebo Zaraman, and many others.

At the grand finale, the six (6) finalists opened it up with a superb dance performance before following it up with respective presentations in fashion, talent, and the Q&A session [for the final four contestants).

Gela won Miss Eloquent, Sandra won Miss Talent, whereas Nhana Yhaa won Miss Project.

In the end of the contest, Sandra and Sedinam were crowned as the 1st and 2nd runners-up, respectively.

The ultimate winner Gela took home the crown, and prizes from sponsors. She takes over from 2020 winner Vic. All finalists also received prizes from sponsors and a certificate of participation.

Gela who hails from Sampa in the Bono Region describes herself as “a free-spirited person who does what she loves and loves what she does which include singing, dancing and modeling.”

The event was graced by some past queens of Miss Noble Ghana — they include Nana Ama [2018 winner], Francisca Etornam [3rd runner-up, 2018], Nalita [1st runner-up, 2018], Vic [2020 winner], Angel [1st runner-up, 2020], Mr. Ghana Talent Hunt 2020 winner, and Miss Intercontinental Ghana winner.

The 4th edition was umpired by nine (9) solid judges including Mr. Franklin Cole, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Bello of Bello Couture GH, and GMB 2020 1st runner-up Abena Antwiwaa Dapaah.

The event which was hosted by renowned presenter and style coach Nana Konadu was graced with performance from budding Ghanaian music talents Osa and Naya Vera.

Gela currently runs the Gela Foundation, Gela Online Store, as well as Gela Household Products.

The annual Miss Noble Ghana beauty and entrepreneurship pageant is powered by the Aketesia Group.

