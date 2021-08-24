Ghana National Fire Service Recruitment 2021 | How To Apply, Qualifications, Requirements

The Ghana National Fire Service announces 2021 Recruitment and Enlistment to both Junior and Senior officers categories.

Find how to apply, qualifications, requirements, and all key information below:

IMPORTANT NOTES ABOUT GHANA NATIONAL FIRE SERVICE APPLICATION

Sales of E-Vouchers starts on Wednesday, 25th August, 2021 and ends on Friday, 17th September, 2021.

Online application starts on Monday, 30th August, 2021 and ends on Wednesday, 22nd September 2021.

Step By Step Guide On How To Apply For The Ghana National Fire Service 2021

All applications for recruitment and enlistment must be submitted online only at www.gognfs.com. The following is the application procedure:

– Purchase an e-voucher for 100 Ghana Cedis (GH100.00) only through the following channels:

USSD Code: Applicants can dial the short code *422*470# follow the prompt and allow payment via mobile money on all mobile networks. After payment is successful, the Serial Number & Pincode are sent via SMS alert o the payee/applicant.

Applicants can dial the short code follow the prompt and allow payment via mobile money on all mobile networks. After payment is successful, the Serial Number & Pincode are sent via SMS alert o the payee/applicant. GCB Bank Branches: Applicants can walk into any GCB Bank branch nationwide and physically purchase an E-voucher from an assigned teller.

Applicants can walk into any GCB Bank branch nationwide and physically purchase an E-voucher from an assigned teller. Web Direct: Applicants can log-on to the application portal via URL https://www.gognfs.com and select “Buy E-Voucher” on the welcome page, allow payment via Mobile Money, G-money, GCB Bank Account or VISA card. A printable voucher baring the Serial Number and Pincode is generated at the end of the transaction. Applicants can then proceed to the next page and commence application. Feature will be available from Friday, 3rd September 2021.

What You NEED To Know Before You Apply

The SN and PIN are the only ways to access the online application form.

Maintain your UNIQUE NUMBER on the summary report throughout the recruitment and selection process.

ALL correspondence with applicants will take place solely via e-mail, text messages, and the e-recruitment portal.

Only those who have been shortlisted will be invited to the next stage of the recruitment and enlistment process.

RECRUITMENT AND ENLISTMENT PROCESS GHANA NATIONAL FIRE SERVICE 2021

1. Applicants who meet the initial requirements will be shortlisted and invited to the centres they chose during the online application process.

2. Short-listed candidates will be invited to the following events:

Documentation Inspection

Physical/Body/Medical Screening

Written/Aptitude Test.

NB: There are no middlemen in the recruitment process and the advertised vacancies are not for sale. Any person found parading as an agent or middleman or pays/receives money to act as such is liable for arrest and prosecution persons who deal with such people do so at their own risk.

Applicants who present false/fake documents are equally liable to arrest.



