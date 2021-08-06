Girls’ Generation’s Reunion Might Take Longer than Fans Expected

Girl’s Generation’s comeback might take much longer time than fans expected, PlugTimes.com an reveal.

Taeyeon and Tiffany‘s latest conversation reaffirms this statement.

On Friday, August 6, 2021, the two held an Instagram LIVE session talking about music and more, and they were absolutely not optimistic about the comeback.

READ ALSO: Korean netizens react to Kris Wu’s Rape Accusations

When question of a possible reunion came up, Tiffany revealed “it’s not easy to match everyone’s schedules. There’s also the spread of COVID-19,” adding, “Seohyun is the busiest these days.”

Fans also asked her to appear on the ‘Amazing Saturday’ show which is hosted by Taeyeon, she however, stated that it will be difficult.

“It’s still too difficult,” explaining that she would have to prepare well.

Taeyeon added that “it’s even difficult for Korean people.”

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.