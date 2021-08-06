Girls’ Generation’s Reunion Might Take Longer than Fans Expected

Tiffany Taeyeon Girls Generation

Girl’s Generation’s comeback might take much longer time than fans expected, PlugTimes.com an reveal.

Taeyeon and Tiffany‘s latest conversation reaffirms this statement.

On Friday, August 6, 2021, the two held an Instagram LIVE session talking about music and more, and they were absolutely not optimistic about the comeback.

When question of a possible reunion came up, Tiffany revealed “it’s not easy to match everyone’s schedules. There’s also the spread of COVID-19,” adding, “Seohyun is the busiest these days.”

Fans also asked her to appear on the ‘Amazing Saturday’ show which is hosted by Taeyeon, she however, stated that it will be difficult.

It’s still too difficult,” explaining that she would have to prepare well.

Taeyeon added that “it’s even difficult for Korean people.”

Tiffany Taeyeon Girls Generation

