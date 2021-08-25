Michy needs Sperms for 2nd Child; She Outlines her Specs

Baby mama of Shatta Wale, Michy has revealed that she just needs sperms as she yearns for the birth of a second child.

She makes this known in a SnapChat post on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Real name Michelle Diamond Gbagonah, she writes, “I got a feeling I’ve seen what my 2nd child looks like in my subconscious.”

Michy who sounds ready for a life partner goes ahead to say that “I’m ready. I don’t need a baby daddy, just need sperms.”

She also adds specifications, with respect to the ideal man she needs in her life.

Michy says hort? she needs sperms. pic.twitter.com/sKlNNHBxu3 — Yaw Plug (@YawPlug_GH) August 25, 2021

Michy has a child with Ghanaian raggae/dancehall musician Shatta Wale named Majesty.

However, their relationship reportedly hit the rocks in January 2019, after all efforts to patch differences went futile.

