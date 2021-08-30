Roman Goddess’ Statement sends Tongues Wagging Again

Roman Goddess has got tongues shaking again as she makes another coded statement in quick succession.

The Nigerian socialite continues to reaffirm that she has the sauce, and this can be realised through her catalogue.

Roman Goddess rocks a very alluring body, an iconic figure of herself which has won for her, the admiration of her Instagram followers.

The Nigerian beauty influencer over the weekend shared a visual with a tongue emoji.

Checks on emojipedia.com reveals it “may be used as a childish sign of defiance. Alternatively: licking, in various contexts.”

Roman Goddess wrote “Good morning say it back 👅” attached to a photo in a black see-through jump suit on Monday.

Check her out:

