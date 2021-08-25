Ron Jeremy indicted on 30+ Rape and Sexual Assault

Ron Jeremy is officially indicted on over 30 rape and sexual assault counts involving 21 victims.

The adult film star was formally charged with the crimes in the Los Angeles District Court on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Jeremy‘s victims include women and girls dating back more than two (2) decades ago, LA County District Attorney George Gascón announced today.

Their age ranges from as little as 15 years to 51 years.

“Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation,” the District Attorney Gascón said on Wednesday.

He added that “we must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes.”

Jeremy was arrested last summer and has today pleaded not guilty to all charges — including 12 counts of forcible rape, 7 counts of forcible oral copulation, 6 counts of sexual battery restraint, 4 counts of sexual penetration by foreign object, 2 counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person and 1 count each of sodomy by use of force, assault with intent to commit rape and lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15.

Ron Jeremy featured in the 1984 movie ‘Ghostbusters’.

⦿

