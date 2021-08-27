Seungri appeals 3-Year Prison Sentence

Seungri has officially appealed his 3-year prison sentence on charges of mediating prostitution, illegal gambling and others.

The revelation about the former Big Bang member’s plead for a reversal of his conviction by the General Military Court comes barely a fortnight after his final judgment.

Military officials reveal today that Seungri and military prosecutors filed appeals on 19th and 25th of August, respectively.

READ ALSO: WayV’s Lucas apologises after Cheating Allegations; SME Suspends Promotions

Because Seungri appealed before his military discharge, he will be discharged from the military on September 26.

The trial of the appeals is scheduled to take place at the High Military Court in the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul. However, the exact date for this trial is yet to be communicated.

READ ALSO: Kanye West files to Legally Change Name to Ye

The General Military Court is now taken into custody and is also ordered to pay 1.5 billion Won ($988,000) in fines.

He was trialed for procurement and mediation of prostitution, embezzlement of business funds, distribution of illegally filmed footage, illegally filming women, illegal gambling, and violating food sanitation laws.

⦿

