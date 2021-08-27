Tears Flow as veteran actor Kohwe’s Ill-health State Pops Up

PlugTimes.com August 27, 2021
Kohwe Kofi Laing illness Ghanaian actor

Kohwe, real name Kofi Laing’s sad and deteriorating state of health tickles the emotions of Ghanaians as photos of his current state pops up online.

A barrage of cry or tears flow as netizens who have once been entertainment by the veteran actor sights these photos.

Reports available to this news source reveals the veteran Ghanaian actor has been indisposed to stroke-related illness for some time now.

Kohwe is now undergoing treatment at the Dr. Power Herbal Centre located at the Ashaiman New Town Junction.

In 2019, he shared some details about his illness while asking for support from benevolent persons.

He states that“don’t wait for me to die, before you pay glowing contribution to me for my wonderful contribution.”

Kohwe, once a household name in Ghana’s acting industry entertained his audience courtesy several feature films, series and stage plays.

These include his superb acting role in the Awareso Drama Group with the late Nana Bosompra before joining the Nteasie Drama Group which also had the late Gifty Adutwumwaa a.k.a Sweety for the long-running ‘Akan Drama’ series.

He has also acted in the likes of ‘Ama Ghana’, and ‘Jamestown Fisherman’.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

