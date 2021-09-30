Actor King Aboagye Brenya is Dead

Veteran Ghanaian actor King Aboagye Brenya has died, PlugTimes.com can report.

He passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 after battling an illness for some time now.

The Kumawood actor’s death occurred in Kumasi, the capital of Ashanti Region of Ghana, at the age of 82.

READ ALSO: Highlife Legend Nana Ampadu is Dead

King Aboagye Brenya‘s demise comes two (2) days after Ghana’s entertainment industry lost highlife music legend Nana Ampadu.

Until his death, he had been off the screens for sometime now, as his illness deteriorated.

He starred in a number of movie productions from the cradle of Miracle Films including ‘Nipa Ye Bad’ .

READ ALSO: Actor Kohwe is Dead

During the time of his illness, there likes of Lil Win, Akrobeto, Brother Sammy, Nana Ama McBrown and a host of other Kumawood stars donated to him.

There has been a number of reactions to King Aboagye Brenya‘s death.

These include, but not limited to Lil Win, Tracey Boakye, director James Aboagye, Sammi (TP-Klan) and many more.

⦿

