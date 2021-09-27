AMG Armani: I’m Not Dating Akuapem Poloo

PlugTimes.com September 27, 2021
AMG Armani says he is not dating actress Akuapem Poloo as the latter initially claimed days ago.

The ‘Mo Crushe’ rapper adds the Ghanaian video vixen’s claim is having a dent on his relationship with his real girlfriend.

AMG Armani also asks Akuapem Poloo to pull down all the videos and photos she has shared in the past days, in relations to the dating rumors sparked.

According to him, he does not even know what the actress wants to gain from these relationship claims.

Both AMG Armani and Akuapem Poloo met at the gym over the weekend, and the rapper reveals the actress approached him to have a picture with him because she is a fan.

The two were spotted having some quality moments together.

The Ghanaian brand influencer and singer is yet to respond or remove these contents from her Instagram page.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

