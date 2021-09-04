Corps Member delivers Baby Boy at Bayelsa NYSC Orientation Camp

Yanusa Ranatu, a pregnant woman deployed to Bayelsa State camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has delivered a baby boy.

Miss Ranatu gave birth to her child on Thursday, August 31, 2021 shortly after completing her registration in Kaiama, a Local Government Area and town in northwestern Kwara State.

She is part of the 2021 batch B orientation course for the new Corp members.

Ranatu has a call-up number of BY/21B/1675.

She was rushed to the State Referral Hospital in Kaiama, where she was delivered of her baby boy.

She was delivered by another corps member identified as Dr. Clara Mbanusi, who was on duty.

⦿

