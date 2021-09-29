Court Suspends Jamie Spears as Britney Spear’s Conservator

A Los Angeles judge suspends Jamie Spears, father of Britney Spears  as Conservator of his daughter estate.

The LA Superior Court judge Brenda J. Penny finds the father’s involvement in the singer’s career is no longer in her best interest.

Hence, his suspension from the role as Britney‘s Conservator which the judge describes as a “toxic environment”, with immediate effect.

The suspension brings to an end thirteen (13) years of conservatorship in the life of the pop singer.

This comes almost three (3) months after Mathew Rosengart was appointed as Britney‘s attorney.

John Zabel, a certified public accountant will be at the helm of affairs as the financial conservator for now.

