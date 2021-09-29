It’s Embarrassing Seeing Celebrities Pose with New iPhones – Efia Odo scolds Nana Aba, Tracey Boakye, Others

PlugTimes.com September 29, 2021
Efia Odo ghanacelebrities iphone 13 nana aba nana agradaa tracey boakye

Efia Odo opines that seeing celebrities posing with their new iPhone is embarrassing, amid the release of Apple’s iPhone 13 series.

This comment comes day(s) after the likes of Nana Agradaa, Nana Aba Anamoah, and actress Tracey Boakye unveiled their respective iPhone 13 phones.

Efia Odo quizzes why many Ghanaians make it seem acquiring the latest iPhone is an accomplishment.

The Ghanaian actress and social activist makes this known in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

She tweets: “Why is acquiring the latest iPhone such an accomplishment to many Ghanaians? This really baffles me and I need answers cuz it’s quite embarrassing especially seeing “celebrities” posing with their new iPhone.

Efia Odo‘s comment is generating divergent reactions from netizens — as expected.

While some are of the view that she right, other believe her comment is neither here nor there.

The aforementioned, well-known Ghanaians are the persons who have already made their acquisition of the latest iPhone 13 public.

However, none of them has reacted to Efia Odo‘s comment yet.

Efia Odo ghanacelebrities iphone 13 nana aba nana agradaa tracey boakye

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Close