Final Year Legon Student Dies a Day to His Final Paper

A University of Ghana, Legon final year student identified as Daniel Anane Wadie has been reported dead, just a day before his final paper/exams.

Daniel died on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 while on admission at the University of Ghana Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

PlugTimes.com understands he was a member of the University of Ghana Parliament, prior to his untimely death.

Daniel, a resident member of the Commonwealth Hall of the country’s premier university is described by his peers as a brilliant student.

His demise has sent a wave of shock to many who knew him so well.

A popular Twitter account @ElormDeezy who first tweeted about his death, also reveals that the deceased shared quite a tragic message on his WhatsApp status.

The last words on his status were “When my body is gone, remember my heart,” the account says.

The actual cause of the youngster’s death is currently unknown.

Daniel Anane Wadie was also a student of Information Studies.

