Woman Who Went Missing in 2019 Found with Body Buried under Husband’s Bathtub

The search for a South African woman who went missing in July 2019 ended in disappointment when her decapitated body was discovered buried beneath her marital home’s bathtub.

Noluvuyo Ndema-Nonkwelo, 34, was found dead in Vulindlela village on Monday, August 30. He worked as an HIV/Aids lay counsellor at Dutywa Health Care Centre.

She was said to have gotten into a fight with her husband just before she went missing.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian millionaire Cheddar gifts Conjoined Twins 5-Bedroom House

The gruesome discovery of her dismembered body at her Vulindlela village home comes as the Eastern Cape reels from a similar gruesome murder two weeks ago, that of Nosicelo Mtebeni in East London.

Captain Siphokazi Mawisa, a police spokesperson, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday, August 31, saying a 43-year-old man, suspected to be her husband, had been arrested and charged with murder following the discovery of Ndema-Nonkwelo’s body.

Mawisa stated that deceased’s husband reported her missing on July 3, 2019.

The police were notified by a family member who was suspicious about the bathtub, which was no longer mounted on the surface, according to the spokesperson.

READ ALSO: My Father Ignored Me – Kwadwo Dickson

“During the course of the investigation, police went to their home and discovered her remains under the bathtub in their house at Zingqayi Location, Butterworth yesterday,” she said.

She stated that the suspect was scheduled to appear in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on September 1st.

Nomakhosazana Meth, MEC for Health, has condemned gender-based violence and femicide, claiming that the department has been robbed of a front-line worker who worked tirelessly to ensure that thousands of people in the Dutywa area received the best possible health-care services.

“We would like to urge men to put an end to their violence against women. Enough is enough, we say. Noluvuyo had a bright future ahead of her and would have made a significant contribution to the continuation of efficient services.

“We cannot continue to lose women at the rate that we have in recent years. This must be addressed, and we have faith that our criminal justice system will act quickly to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice“ Meth stated.