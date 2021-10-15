Salma Mumin Skins it for the Culture – PHOTOS

PlugTimes.com October 15, 2021
Salma Mumin

The tourism and hospitality space is at that time of the year where international travels are steadily increasing.

This has usually been the case when the festive season is drawing nearer.

There are a couple of Ghanaian celebrities who are either in Dubai, Europe, or North America spending some quality time.

Notable among them include actress Salma Mumin and musicians/radio host Mzbel who is still in the UK following the Ghana Music Awards UK event.

SEE PHOTOS: MzGee Resigns from Media General’s TV3 and 3 FM

For Salma Mumin, she has been in USA for about two (2) months now.

She continues to travel from States to States — with New York, Florida, and Massachusetts among her destinations.

The Salma’s Eatery boss has been giving regular updates about her stay in the North American country every now and then.

WATCH VIDEO: Mona 4Reall – Gimme Dat ft. Efya

Today, she shares photos from her moments at the Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Salma Mumin wears a two-piece mini dress, which perfectly fits the weather and she beams with her infectious smile.

Check her out:

Salma Mumin
Salma Mumin
Salma Mumin
Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Latin GRAMMY Awards 2021

Federico Uribe Named Official Artist for the 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards

October 15, 2021
Shatta Wale on United Showbiz

Shatta Wale: Le$bians and G@ys Should Feel Free

October 15, 2021
Mona 4Reall Gimme Dat efya music video

VIDEO: Mona 4Reall – Gimme Dat ft. Efya

October 15, 2021
Patapaa insults sarkodie mum wife tracy sarkcess

Patapaa Insults Sarkodie, Mum and Wife | Says He Won’t Apologize – VIDEO

October 15, 2021
Back to top button
Close