Salma Mumin Skins it for the Culture – PHOTOS

The tourism and hospitality space is at that time of the year where international travels are steadily increasing.

This has usually been the case when the festive season is drawing nearer.

There are a couple of Ghanaian celebrities who are either in Dubai, Europe, or North America spending some quality time.

Notable among them include actress Salma Mumin and musicians/radio host Mzbel who is still in the UK following the Ghana Music Awards UK event.

For Salma Mumin, she has been in USA for about two (2) months now.

She continues to travel from States to States — with New York, Florida, and Massachusetts among her destinations.

The Salma’s Eatery boss has been giving regular updates about her stay in the North American country every now and then.

Today, she shares photos from her moments at the Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Salma Mumin wears a two-piece mini dress, which perfectly fits the weather and she beams with her infectious smile.

Check her out:









