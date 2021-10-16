YT Creators Awards 2021 Nominees – Full List
The YT (YouTube) Creators Awards 2021 nominees/nominations have been announced at a live ceremony on MX24 TV.
Among the nominees include Wode Maya, Zionfelix, Ameyaw Debrah TV, Gizmo Hub, Nii Yemoh, and Ama Governor.
The award scheme is part of the forthcoming YT Creators Festival which will be held in Accra, on November 25th and 26th, 2021.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
NEWS AND MEDIA PUBLICATION
First2Watch TV
Odartey Gh TV
Gh Page
Konkonsa TV
Gh Afric TV
Kofi TV
Pinax TV
Poleeno Multimedia
One Ghana TV
YT TECH CREATOR
Rick Aqua
Theyo Larbi
Cyber Reviews
Bytes Unlocked
Gizmo Hub
Innocent K. Boateng
YT LIFESTYLE CREATOR
London The Creator
Ama Governor
Lia Kat
Marintia-Goto Williams
Akua Dimples
Jasmine Ama
Mariam Owusu Poku
Judith Serwah
Nappy Briggs
YT GOSPEL CREATOR
Christian Vibes TV
AVBM Wisdom Diaries
Akwele Babs
Odehyieba Priscilla Ministry
S.K Frimpong
Dew TV Online GH
YT TRAVEL CREATOR
Wode Maya
Stella Shanelly
Ivy Prosper
Explore With Ara
Mz Dru
Freda Daha
Monte Oz
YT COUPLE CREATOR
Nii and AJ
kels and Naya
Den and Phim
Expat Life Ghana
Portia and Sketch
YT DISCOVERY CREATOR
Nubuke
Countess Lady
Nii Yemoh
Lifestyle by RNA
Ama Mesua
YT DANCE CREATOR
Lisa Quama
Liya Dances
Dance God Lloyd
Incredible Zigi
Allo Dancers Official
Afro Nitaa
YT FOOD CREATOR
Thelma Worlasi
Mukasechic
Techchef Africa
Tatiana Haina
Sweet Adjeley
YT HUMANITARIAN CREATOR
Crime Check TV
SVTV Africa
Barima TV
Kofi TV
YT VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Acting Americana ina Trotro – Ama Governor
How the Himba Tribe Offer Sex for Visitors – Wode Maya
Transforming Our Mum into Us – Laura & Lauretta
Huawei Y9s Unboxing – Rick Aqua
Truth or Dare ft. Herman – Liyadances
YT MUSIC CREATOR
Second Semon – Black Sherif
Dance With You – Camidoh
Forever (rmx) – Gyakie
Money Man – Malcom Nuna
Sore (rmx) – Yaw Tog
YT ENTERTAINMENT CREATOR
Sammy Kay Media
Kobby Kyei
Campus with Shark Boy
Blagogee
Ameyaw Debrah TV
Kwadwo Sheldon
YT COMIC CREATOR
Made in Ghana
For3va TV
Kwame Delin
SDK Dele
Weezy Empire TV
Araba Atta TV
Sika Fie TV
Kyinkyinaa Twan TV
YT EDUCATIONAL CREATOR
Ramisa Myra
Nii Hunnid
Patrick TV GH
GH Health African Geek
Innocent K. Boateng
Ghananie Photography
YT WEB SERIES CREATOR
Infatuations
Strike
Then Things Some
Cheat On Me
YT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
Jessica Opare Saforo
Ama Governor
Zion Felix
Kwadwo Sheldon
Vanessa Kanbi
Wode Maya
The YT Creators Festival and Awards has Zeepay as the headline sponsor.