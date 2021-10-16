YT Creators Awards 2021 Nominees – Full List

The YT (YouTube) Creators Awards 2021 nominees/nominations have been announced at a live ceremony on MX24 TV.

Among the nominees include Wode Maya, Zionfelix, Ameyaw Debrah TV, Gizmo Hub, Nii Yemoh, and Ama Governor.

The award scheme is part of the forthcoming YT Creators Festival which will be held in Accra, on November 25th and 26th, 2021.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

NEWS AND MEDIA PUBLICATION

First2Watch TV

Odartey Gh TV

Gh Page

Konkonsa TV

Gh Afric TV

Kofi TV

Pinax TV

Poleeno Multimedia

One Ghana TV

YT TECH CREATOR

Rick Aqua

Theyo Larbi

Cyber Reviews

Bytes Unlocked

Gizmo Hub

Innocent K. Boateng

YT LIFESTYLE CREATOR

London The Creator

Ama Governor

Lia Kat

Marintia-Goto Williams

Akua Dimples

Jasmine Ama

Mariam Owusu Poku

Judith Serwah

Nappy Briggs

YT GOSPEL CREATOR

Christian Vibes TV

AVBM Wisdom Diaries

Akwele Babs

Odehyieba Priscilla Ministry

S.K Frimpong

Dew TV Online GH

YT TRAVEL CREATOR

Wode Maya

Stella Shanelly

Ivy Prosper

Explore With Ara

Mz Dru

Freda Daha

Monte Oz

YT COUPLE CREATOR

Nii and AJ

kels and Naya

Den and Phim

Expat Life Ghana

Portia and Sketch

YT DISCOVERY CREATOR

Nubuke

Countess Lady

Nii Yemoh

Lifestyle by RNA

Ama Mesua

YT DANCE CREATOR

Lisa Quama

Liya Dances

Dance God Lloyd

Incredible Zigi

Allo Dancers Official

Afro Nitaa

YT FOOD CREATOR

Thelma Worlasi

Mukasechic

Techchef Africa

Tatiana Haina

Sweet Adjeley

YT HUMANITARIAN CREATOR

Crime Check TV

SVTV Africa

Barima TV

Kofi TV

YT VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Acting Americana ina Trotro – Ama Governor

How the Himba Tribe Offer Sex for Visitors – Wode Maya

Transforming Our Mum into Us – Laura & Lauretta

Huawei Y9s Unboxing – Rick Aqua

Truth or Dare ft. Herman – Liyadances

YT MUSIC CREATOR

Second Semon – Black Sherif

Dance With You – Camidoh

Forever (rmx) – Gyakie

Money Man – Malcom Nuna

Sore (rmx) – Yaw Tog

YT ENTERTAINMENT CREATOR

Sammy Kay Media

Kobby Kyei

Campus with Shark Boy

Blagogee

Ameyaw Debrah TV

Kwadwo Sheldon

YT COMIC CREATOR

Made in Ghana

For3va TV

Kwame Delin

SDK Dele

Weezy Empire TV

Araba Atta TV

Sika Fie TV

Kyinkyinaa Twan TV

YT EDUCATIONAL CREATOR

Ramisa Myra

Nii Hunnid

Patrick TV GH

GH Health African Geek

Innocent K. Boateng

Ghananie Photography

YT WEB SERIES CREATOR

Infatuations

Strike

Then Things Some

Cheat On Me

YT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Jessica Opare Saforo

Ama Governor

Zion Felix

Kwadwo Sheldon

Vanessa Kanbi

Wode Maya

The YT Creators Festival and Awards has Zeepay as the headline sponsor.

