Winners of Ghana Music Awards UK 2021 – Full List

The Ghana Music Awards UK 2021 winners have been announced at a star-studded ceremony in London, UK.

Among the winners were Diana Hamilton who also won the ultimate ‘Artiste of the Year’, Medikal, Kofi Jamar and Wiyaala.

Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Ebo Taylor and the revered Osibisa Band won the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award.’

Check the full list of winners at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2021 below:

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

‘Adom’ by Diana Hamilton

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

‘Posti Me’ by Akwaboah

SEE ALSO: Adu Safowah exposes Diamond Appiah

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

‘No Dulling’ by Keche ft. Kuami Eugene

HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

‘Ekorso’ by Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog & Ypee

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

‘1 Don’ by Shatta Wale

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

‘Ekorso’ by Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog & Ypee

NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Mr. Drew

GHANAIAN TRADITIONAL/CULTURAL ACT OF THE YEAR

Wiyaala

HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Akwaboah

GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Diana Hamilton

SEE ALSO: Fella Makafui stuns the World with her Angelic Abs

HIPLIFE/HIP HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Medikal

BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR

Medikal

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Fameye

UNCOVERED ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Mona 4Reall

BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

‘Miracle’ by Wilmina ft. Minister Igwe

MOST DOMINANT FANBASE OF THE YEAR

Shatta Movement

UK-BASED WORSHIP SONG OF THE YEAR

‘Cornerstone’ by Ruth Appiagyei

UK-BASED GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

‘Adansedie’ by Minister Kofi Nyarko

UK-BASED HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

‘Bisa Nyame’ by Davidson Band

UK-BASED AFROBEATS/AFRO POP SONG OF THE YEAR

‘Gentle O’ by Ghetto Boy

UK-BASED GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah

UK-BASED BEST MAINSTREAM ACT OF THE YEAR

Headie One

UK-BASED AFROBEATS/AFRO POP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Reggie N Bollie

UK-BASED ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Reggie N Bollie

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR (OVERALL)

Diana Hamilton

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Ebo Taylor

Osibisa

The event saw performances from the likes of Diana Hamilton, Fameye, Kofi Jamar, and Gyakie.

The annual Ghana Music Awards UK is powered by Alordia Promotions. The 2021 edition was held on Saturday, October 9.

⦿