Sarkodie, Spice, Beenie Man, Others featured on Demarco’s ‘Melody’ Album

Demarco drops his ‘Melody’ album soon and he features Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, as well as equally good musicians from Jamaica.

The Jamaican dancehall and reggae recording artist has the Sarkcess Music boss on his ‘For You’ song, which is on the album.

Demarco drops the album on 22nd October 2021 and it is expected to hit the airwaves real hard.

This feature is Sarkodie‘s major from the country regarded as the birthplace of reggae and dancehall music.

Demarco has the likes of Sean Paul, Konshens, Spice, Stephen Marley, Chronic La, Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, Ky-mani Marley, and Shaggy on this masterpiece.

The ‘Melody’ album by Demarco is the first from the musician and it comes ten (10) years after his hit single ‘I Love My Life’ went viral all over the world.

According to him, he decided to take time to bring out this piece because he “wanted it to be perfect for all fans.”

“Melody’ is my first ever album. It’s taken me over a decade to make this body of work because I wanted it to be perfect for all you fans who been supporting me all these years. It would mean the world to me if you could pre-order it and I can’t wait for you to hear the full project on October 22 🙏🏿💪🏿,” he says.

