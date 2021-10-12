Sarkodie, Spice, Beenie Man, Others featured on Demarco’s ‘Melody’ Album

PlugTimes.com October 12, 2021
Sarkodie Demarco album

Demarco drops his ‘Melody’ album soon and he features Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, as well as equally good musicians from Jamaica.

The Jamaican dancehall and reggae recording artist has the Sarkcess Music boss on his ‘For You’ song, which is on the album.

Demarco drops the album on 22nd October 2021 and it is expected to hit the airwaves real hard.

This feature is Sarkodie‘s major from the country regarded as the birthplace of reggae and dancehall music.

SEE ALSO: Style Meets Funfair at Miami Carnival 2021

Demarco has the likes of Sean Paul, Konshens, Spice, Stephen Marley, Chronic La, Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, Ky-mani Marley, and Shaggy on this masterpiece.

Demarco Melody album tracklist songs

The ‘Melody’ album by Demarco is the first from the musician and it comes ten (10) years after his hit single ‘I Love My Life’ went viral all over the world.

According to him, he decided to take time to bring out this piece because he “wanted it to be perfect for all fans.”

“Melody’ is my first ever album. It’s taken me over a decade to make this body of work because I wanted it to be perfect for all you fans who been supporting me all these years. It would mean the world to me if you could pre-order it and I can’t wait for you to hear the full project on October 22 🙏🏿💪🏿,” he says.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Shatta Wale tattoos Medikal MDK arm

Shatta Wale idolizes Medikal with a Tattoo on His Arm – SEE VIDEO

October 12, 2021
Miami Carnival 2021

Style meets Funfair at Miami Carnival 2021 – SEE PHOTOS

October 11, 2021
Vicky Zugah birthday photos

Vicky Zugah shares Adorable Photos to Mark Birthday

October 11, 2021
Gifty Anti daughter Nyame Anuonyam

Gifty Anti’s Daughter growing All-beautiful

October 11, 2021
Back to top button
Close