There’s a Cure for COVID-19 — Dr Stella Immanuel

US-based Nigerian physician Dr Stella Immanuel has claimed that there is a cure for the novel coronavirus disease.

According to Dr Immanuel, the cure is a composition of hydroxychloroquine, zinc and zithromax.

In a viral video sighted by PlugTimes.com‘s Yaw Plug, asserts that you don’t even need mask or get people locked down.

She added that all the patients none of the patients she has treated for COVID-19 died.

Dr Immanuel also noted that since her pronouncements that there is a cure for COVID-19, she has received threats.

She condemned all the doctors are argue that they are waiting for data from studies before they approve these drugs.

