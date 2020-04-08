Hacklab Foundation launches Open Database to facilitate COVID-19 Combat Project Collaboration

The Hacklab Foundation has launched an Open Database to facilitate the collaboration between teams, individuals and organizations working of projects aimed at alleviating COVID-19 in Ghana.

This open database will address the challenge of project duplication, access to financing and speed to market. Funding organizations can quickly browse through projects and reach out directly to collaborate. Countries seeking similar innovations to combat COVID-19 can also reference this database for free.

Add your project and access the database here for free: www.bit.ly/COVIDGhanaProjects

State of COVID-19 Globally

As of Friday, 6th April 7:24am (GMT), 1,275,856 total cases have been confirmed globally, 262,999 have recovered and 69,514 deaths recorded. Source

State of COVID-19 in Ghana

As at 4th April 2020, 22:00 hr, a total of 214 cases of COVID-19 with five (5) deaths have been recorded. The regions that have reported cases are as follows: Greater Accra Region has most cases (189) followed by the Ashanti Region (12), Northern Region (10), Upper West Region (1), Eastern Region (1) and Upper East Region (1). Most of the cases are reported from routine / enhanced surveillance activities. Cases from travellers under mandatory quarantine are 90. Source

What are Coronaviruses?

Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses that are common among animals. In rare cases, they are what scientists call zoonotic, meaning they can be transmitted from animals to humans, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is a dangerous diseases with incubation period between 4-6 days. It is fatal especially for those with weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young. It could also result in Pneumonia and bronchitis.

How It Spreads

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth.

Signs and Symptoms

The viruses can make people sick. Coronavirus symptoms include;

• fever

• a runny nose

• cough

• sore throat

• possibly a headache

Prevention

There is no vaccine to protect against this family of viruses. Reduce your risk of infection by

• Wash your hands with soap and water before touching anything including your eyes, nose and mouth

• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze

• Disinfect the objects and surfaces you touch.

• If you are sick, stay home and avoid crowds and contact with others.

Treatment

There is no specific treatment. Most of the time, symptoms will go away on their own.

However:

• Doctors can relieve symptoms by prescribing a pain or fever medication.

• A room humidifier or a hot shower can help with a sore throat or cough.

• Drink plenty of fluids

• Get rest and sleep as much as possible.

• If symptoms feel worse than a standard cold, see your doctor

If you are part of a team, organization or an individual working on a project to alleviate COVID-19 spread in Ghana, kindly enter your project into this database and also access the database to find projects.

About the Hacklab Foundation

The Hacklab Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on preparing the youth for future jobs. We achieve this through bootcamps, hackathons, mentorship and coaching, internships and job placement.

Since our inception in 2015, we have directly impacted over 10,000 people, organized 8 hackathons, 2 robotics and coding bootcamps for kids between the ages of 7yrs – 13yrs, supported 450+ women in tech, 223 youth were placed in jobs and 128+ youth were placed internships. Through our partnership with IBM, we launched the National Digital Skills Training Program in November 2018, with a goal to reach a 100,000 people by 2021

We believe that creating an equal platform for everyone, irrespective of race, gender, social class, and physical limitations will allow for a fair chance to compete for the same opportunity. This has been the core of our initiatives.

The Foundation is known for its Annual Hackathon/ Technology Conference which brings together developers, engineers, designers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders in Technology to meet and discuss issues arising, identify opportunities and the way forward in making Ghana a better place using technology. With over 800+ people under one umbrella, they compete and develop industry standard solutions to address local problems. Learn more about us here: www.hacklabfoundation.org