I Never hired AJ; I Met Him on Date Rush – Emefa clears air

Emefa on Date Rush

Hours after Emefa was grabbed by AJ on the Date Rush show, there were rumors that she hired him to come get her.

According to netizens, this was due to the fact that she had stayed on the show for quite a long time.

However, the model real name Sandra Agyeman Emefa, has refuted those claims stating that assertion is false, and she only met him on the show.

Emefa noted the show was even recorded in February this year, even before Ghana went into a lockdown, as regards the COVID-19.

She made this known in a tweet, some few hours after AJ chose her.

People saying we’re lying and the show isn’t real..or I hired AJ

Please this show was recorded around February and it’s now shown on tv…it should make sense to most of you because we wouldn’t be out there shooting #DateRush knowing that theres Corona Virus..I met AJ on the show — emefa__emefa (@sandraemefa10) April 27, 2020

Date Rush airs on TV3 every Sunday at 8.00 pm.

