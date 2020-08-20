Medikal drops Hot Photo to Celebrate Fella Makafui’s Birthday

Fella Makafui marks her birthday today and her musician-husband Medikal has released a hot photo of her to celebrate it.

In the photo shared by Medikal, Fella Makafui is seeing wearing a bikini in a swimming pool.

In view of this, her curvy bvtts show for old Adam to feed on.

Water drips on Fella Makafui‘s figure.

It was accompanied by the message: Happy birthday rich Man’s wife ! Love you boo, too many much more plenty blessings ❤️♠️

Check the hot birthday photo out:

