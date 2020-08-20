Entertainment
Medikal drops Hot Photo to Celebrate Fella Makafui’s Birthday
Fella Makafui marks her birthday today and her musician-husband Medikal has released a hot photo of her to celebrate it.
In the photo shared by Medikal, Fella Makafui is seeing wearing a bikini in a swimming pool.
In view of this, her curvy bvtts show for old Adam to feed on.
Water drips on Fella Makafui‘s figure.
It was accompanied by the message: Happy birthday rich Man’s wife ! Love you boo, too many much more plenty blessings ❤️♠️
Check the hot birthday photo out:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
