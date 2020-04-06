Modern Music Production in Ghana: The Great Change (Part 5) – Fredyma Writes

Renowned Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer Mr. Fred Kyei Mensah, popularly known as Fredyma, chronicles the development of music production in Ghana.

So far, so good. You’ve been enjoying the series and urging me on to write more. Thanks to those who sent me data especially Afia Agyeiwaa Denkyi and Don Cosmos. God bless you.

Great guys like Nana Nkrumah of the Tarantula band together with Kwasi Yobo, late Kwaku Boateng, Original K. K. Kabobo, late Forster Addoquaye etc were leading the pack in music production in the early 90’s.

Do you know that, 30 years ago, Kool and the Gang an American music group famous for songs like “Get down on it,Fresh etc” came to Ghana to perform at the Ohene Gyan(Accra) Stadium and our own, Rex Omar and his group were part of the artistes lined up for the event? On keyboards for Rex Omar was my roommate at Prempeh College, Nii Amanor Godwin, a renown pianist now domiciled in the USA.

Also Kojo Antwi’s first concert after his return to Ghana, took place at the Trade Fair Site in September 1991. Some of the notable musicians were Perkins on Bass,Eric Antonio on the Piano, Tommy on Keyboards, Eric Bobo on guitars etc. Yours truly attended all the shows.

The year 1992 to the year 2000,saw a significant change in music production. Guys like Yoofi Brew,Rocky Dawuni and friends had groups who were performing around. Amanzeba,Rex and Akosua Agyapong were also producing good stuff.

Sibo brothers, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Appiah Fordjour, Late Kujo Ansah, late Yaw Mensah etc were dominant. On the gospel were Stella Seal,Mary Ghansa, Hannah Marfo, Esther Nyamekye, Amy Newman etc.

We cannot forget some ladies who did a lot of studio back up vocals for several hit songs. Sisters like, Meg Magaret Gbindey, Nana Ama, Marian, Eva, Mary Agyepong,Claudia etc. Congratulations.

In 1993, came on the scene a band named Amazing Six which comprised of young guys with an average age of 15 years who blazed the trail. Amongst them was Kwame Yeboah, a world acclaimed instrumentalists,arranger and a performer. I met Kwame and we became friends when the National Theater was established in 1993 and a program was rolled out by Nii Addokwei Moffatt,Korkor Amartefio,late Prof Amoaku, Prof Ayittey(Dance) etc called “The Show Time”.

Guys like,Chairman General, Kwame Sefa Kayi, Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi etc were all part. Chairman General did comedy.

Kwame Yeboah as told me, was part of a brass band group in his hometown, Wassa Akropong where he was a trumpeter. He relocated to Abeka Lapaz,Accra where his father, Nana KK Yeboah, a great musician was staying. He learned other instruments especially guitars, keyboards, drums etc. from there. He took inspiration from the late Snr Eddie Donkor, Nana Ampadu, K K Kabobo, Ras Malenze and others. He later became a leader in a band in Takoradi which was owned by one Jerone Baffoe Bonnie, a Ghanaian of Italian descent. He came to play for Megastar band with the likes of Daniel Taco Grahl,Ato,Obose,Dan Tetteh, Bright, Ebenezer Agykum (Tuga), Osabutey, Lomotey etc.

He has been the brain behind most of the technical and music director for Kojo Antwi concerts since 1997 together with the likes of Kwadwo Akwaboa, John Taylor formerly of Western Diamonds.

Something happened between 1995 to 2000.

The Hammer,Reggie Rockstone, Shadrach Yawson, Yaw Amoako, late George Forest, Jon Dee,Nacee,JQ,Appietus, Bishop Mantey and other producers would be recognized.

See you in the next episode if i have the energy.