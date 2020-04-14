Entertainment

More Beautiful Photos of Tracy Osei as hubby Kennedy Osei celebrates her with a Lovely Birthday Message

Tracy Osei wife of Kennedy Osei Kency 2020

Today [Tuesday], April 14, 2020 marks the birthday of the wife of kennedy Osei, Mrs. Tracy Osei.

Known for the popular “Kency 2020” wedding in February 2020, Kennedy Osei who is also the General Manager of Despite Media has marked it with a lovely message.

He made this known in a post on Instagram, which states: “Happy birthday my love❤️. May your life be filled with loving memories! May you be as happy as you always make me…I love you Mrs Osei @aprilsveriown ❤️❤️❤️ #GODFIRST🙏🏽.”

In view of this special day of Mrs. Osei, PlugTimes.com brings to its cherished readers, some more photos of the beautiful soulmate of Kennedy Osei.

Check the photos out:





