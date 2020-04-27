See Wild Photos of Darkua of Date Rush Show

Photos of Darkua of Date Rush Show

Darkua is one of the popular persons on the Date Rush show on TV3.

Real name Maame Darkua Asiedu, she boasts of a very beautiful figure.

Today, PlugTimes.com brings you a number of wild photos of the commercial model who has been on the Date Rush show for some time now.

In the photos available to your most authoritative Ghanaian entertainment blog, she is seen wilding it out, in separate shots.

Darkua flaunts her alluring skin in these still photos, serving diverse drives.

Check her out!











Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com