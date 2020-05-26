BEEF! Lousika jabs Freda Rhymz, adores Feli Nuna over Craft

Lousika has waded into the ongoing beef among some Ghanaian female musicians.

The rapper has done so by jabbing MTN Hitmaker season 6 winner Freda Rhymz for claiming title as the “queen” of GH rap.

According to the ‘Opampam’ crooner, Freda went to the music reality show only to make a rendition of songs that belong to mainstream acts.

Lousika‘s comments come after her altercation with Sista Afia during the live broadcast of UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ program hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

To her, the former Black Avenue Muzik act’s claims are “reckless”.

She made this known in a series of tweets on Africa Union Day.

She tweeted “@FeliNuna is A. DOPE rapper , bitches been in the game for 5 seconds and they claiming title,” before Feli Nuna replied “volume sis”

“I’m even surprised, like bitch you wanted to be in this industry, you studied the game , you went on a competition doing other people songs … now you think you The Queen .. talking reckless,” she added.

More so, she noted that “She needs to take a seat , a queen without a castle not to talk about a throne is that one to a Queen ? ( ebony’s voice )”

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com