BEEF! You’re Evil and Wicked – Fantana to Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay – Fantana Beef

Fantana has hit back at Wendy Shay, moment after the latter said she can’t make hit songs with her big teeth.

According to the ‘Girls Hate on Girls’ crooner, the RuffTown Records act is evil and wicked.

She made this assertion in an Instagram Live session few moments later.

Real name Francine Nyarko Koffi, she asked her to repent from her sins because she keeps trying her.

She also added that God is real so its only right that she does so.

Fantana also mentioned that everyone will see who will have the last laugh.

Watch her speak below:

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com