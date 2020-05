Wife of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite

The wonderful woman behind Ghanaian business mogul Dr. Osei Kwame Despite has finally been revealed.

The wife of the Ghanaian entrepreneur has been celebrated by one of their son’s and he does so by sharing a rare video and photos of her.

She poses in different visuals available to PlugTimes.com

Check Mrs. Despite out!

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com