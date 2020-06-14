Twitter user exposes alleged Lesbian/bisexual Friends who Keep Hiding Identity — PHOTOS

A Twitter user known as @top__gyal is revealing the identities of friends who are allegedly lesbians and bisexuals.

In Ghana it is illegal to engage in such act and many who do, are most likely not to make it public.

However, according to @top__gyal, a decision to expose some of them was imminent.

She mentioned twitter accounts like @vee_theeGoat, @ishathomas69, and one known as Ella Greyy.

Today, I’m going to expose some of my colleagues who are lesbians/bisexuals and keep hiding their identity. Before I begin with, watch this video. You might know them, she tweeted.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com