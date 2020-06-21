PHOTO: Sarkodie shows Face of his Second Child for the First Time

Sarkodie’s second child is a male and he goes by the name Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr.

Also known as MJ, the celebrated Ghanaian rapper has flaunted him for the first time.

This comes, days after they returned to the country, following a special flight arrangement during this COVID-19 period.

It became necessary as the rapper decided to celebrate fathers including himself on this father’s day.

Sarkodie took to his social media accounts to announce the name of the child and the personality.

“#FathersDay Augustine Owusu Addo > Michael Owusu Addo > the “King” Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr aka “MJ” 😊🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤,” the ‘Brown Paper bag rapper tweeted.

Sarkodie‘s son Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr. looks months old and there is no doubt Ameyaw Debrah‘s story in January was true.

However, the couple debunked the report saying that it is false.

Well, Michael Owusu Addo Jnr. looks like a 6-month old child.

Happy Father’s Day to Sarkodie and more blessings to the Owusu Addo family.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

