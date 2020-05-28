Netizens Worry as Archbishop Duncan Williams’ Son Continues to Smoke his Lungs Out

Archbishop Duncan Williams’ son Daniel Duncan Williams has got netizens dismayed again as he continues to smoke.

Son of the revered Ghanaian clergy first gained prominence last year when a video of him smoking a substance alleged to be weed went viral.

He was lambasted by so many people for portraying such character on social media, with regards to the family that he comes from.

Although, he developed a tough skin in the early days, he later deleted those content from his Instagram page.

At the point that many think he has put a stop to that, he has resurfaced again, this time sitting at a spot in Belmont Bay, Virginia, with a substance suspected to be cigarette in his hands.

This has got some netizens worries, with some admonishing him not to use it as a preaching point when he changes his ways.

@russellniiala said “don’t use this as your story when u start preaching … we all know how this shit usually goes … I used to be an armed robber bluh bluh bluh …. we all know this is just a joke.”

@kingsley_reigns_ “you are all over the media ..Can u at least Protect the Image of Your Father?”

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com