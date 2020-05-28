Versatile Musician Madras Set to Release Debut Afropop Single

The music industry is about to see a new sensation in the frobeat/Afropop/highlife genres with the debut single of Madras. He brings to these genres a rich experience of music.

Born and bred in Tema, Madras known in real life as Ohene Adu-Nti started music after his O’level education at Chemu Secondary School. He met Nana Fynn of Odo Handkerchief fame who taught him how to play the piano. His association with Nana Fynn made him learn more from some music prodigies such as AB, a music producer, Lokal Krysis, a Reggae sensation based in the U.S. and Bright Amankwah, a US-based classical musician, whom he attended church with in Tema.



After 6th Form, Bright Amankwah then a lecturer at UEW urged him to pursue a degree in music. Since then he’s been one of the pivots in the Ghanaian music industry. He’s was trained by and worked with the likes of Fred Kyei Mensah (Freddyma), Dominic Ansah Asare of MIDO productions, T.V.O. Lamptey of Vision-Audio Lab, Dan Bassey of Bassey Mix, Kofi Agyeman (Light Seekers, Sunyani) amongst a list of notable Sound Engineers. To his credit, he trained KinDee and KayDee, both best known for producing Kofi Kinaata and Ernest Opoku respectively.

Madras worked with One Mic Entertainment whilst in Ghana as an A&R Manager to Okyeame Kwame.

He has a very rich background in the choral industry directing the Tema Youth Choir successfully for 7 years and has to his credit several popular choral compositions including Fire Burning in my soul, Hwe m’ahuofe, I’ll lift up your name (King of Kings, Lord of Lords), among others.

Through his choral experience, Madras hosted a Charity Concert in 2018 in Ghana during which he was able to raise GHC20,000 with the help of some renowned Choirs in support of The Royal Seed Orphanage.The artist features Yaa Pono, Flowking Stone and Kofi Kinaata in yet to be released singles.

W’ASƐE ME, produced by himself, is Madras’ debut single and will see the versatile musician fuse choral music with highlife music to produce this romantic tune. This single is set to be released on the 12th of this month. Madras is a self-producing artist under the management of the BeatMastas Haus and managed by Afua Prempeh Osei in the U.K. Follow him on social media @madrasmusicgh.

Submitted by: Augustlive Media