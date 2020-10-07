A Taste of Ghana Jollof: Davido Links Up Sister Deborah

The ‘Ghana Jollof’ Sister Deborah has linked up with singer Davido who is on a trip in Ghana with his crew.

In photos sighted by PlugTimes.com, the ‘African Mermaid’ and the ‘FEM’ crooner hug one another.

Sister Deborah who shared the photos of herself with Davido described the DMW boss as “an amazing soul.”

It is currently not known whether there is a pending project between the two.

Davido recently signed Liya, the first female musician to his DMW Records.

Check them out!







Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments