Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering German Girlfriend and Daughter in Kokrobite

A 43-year-old Burkinabe man has been arrested by Ghana Police for allegedly killing his German girlfriend and their 13-year-old daughter.

The man identified as Boigouna Aloys murdered the two (2) in their residence in Kokrobite.

He is currently in police custody and assisting in investigations over the homicide and burying the two at the bushy area of their compound.

Neighbours say the three (3) have been living together in their area since January 2020 until the sudden disappearance of the two (2).

However, a strong stench which suddenly emanated from the neighbourhood and sudden disappearance of his girlfriend and daughter prompted neighbours to report to the Police in Kokrobite.

This led to the discovery of the bodies of the deceased, a move which follows an exhumation order from the court.

The remains of his late girlfriend and daughter has been exhumed for autopsy.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

