AfreecaTV suspends another Female Streamer for Improper Dressing

Another female AfreecaTV streamer has been suspended for inappropriate dressing on the streaming website.

The streamer Shin Na Rin got her channel suspended on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 3pm Korea time.

This comes after users accessing her channel from the date were welcomed with the message “The Broadcasting Channel Has Been Suspended.”

The suspension of Shin Na Rin‘s channel will end on Friday, October 9, 2020.

PlugTimes.com understands the reason for her suspension is as a result of violation of guidelines. That’s exposing underwear or showing sensitive part of her body to portray sexual content.

