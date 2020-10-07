Kennedy Agyapong’s Baby Mama Puts Egg in Pant as She Curses Pastor, Others — VIDEO

Moira Dawson-Williams, baby mama of Hon Kennedy Agyapong went semi-naked to put egg in her pant to invoke curses on a pastor, and others.

According to Maame Araba, the pastor was on Oman Channel to speak lies against her and her ex-husband.

In one of the statements, the pastor is heard accusing Moira of stating that Kennedy Agyapong gave fictitious documents to Sylvester Ofori, the pastor who killed his wife in USA, to go abroad.

In Moira Dawson-Williams‘ reaction to all these allegations she deems false, pulled up her dress to show her pant, stating that she will curse them following the live video.

However, during the course of the live video, she put one of the seven (7) eggs for the curse in her pant.

She later brought it out and called the gods of Cape Coast, before striking it on the ground.

Moira Dawson-Williams also insulted Kennedy Agyapong for lying against her daughter.

Watch the live video below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments