Shock! Kingdom FM’s Owusuaa Kotoko has Died

Kingdom FM journalist Owusuaa Kotoko has been confirmed dead, after battling illness.

According to reports, she died at a private health facility in Adabraka, a suburb of Accra-Ghana.

Before her demise, she was the news anchor at the Accra-based Kingdom FM.

Before Kingdom FM, Nana Ama Owusuaa Kotoko had worked with Oman FM and Class FM.

Her death comes as a huge surprise to many, in view of the fact that she is always a lively personality with smile.

Social media has since been thrown into a state of despair since news about Owusuaa Kotoko‘s death went viral.

One of her friends shared a message on Facebook which reads: “This World indeed is never our home. I’m still shocked and speechless after learning of your passing Nana Ama @Owusuaa Kotoko. May your kind, happy and gentle soul find rest in the bosom of the Lord Almighty until the last day of the resurrection when we shall meet again. RIP friend, already sorely missing you.”

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments