VIDEO of Joyce Blessing storming Sister-in-Law’s House for her Kids

Entertainment
Joyce Blessing Storms Sister-in-Law’s House for Children
Joyce Blessing has been sighted in a video moving directly to the house of her sister-in -law, in a quest for her kids.
In the video, the Ghanaian gospel singer is seen exchanging words with her husband Dave Joy‘s sister, as others look on.
The ‘Unbreakable’ singer dons a pink T-shirt on top of a black denim.
She noted that she has never sighted her eyes on her three (3) sons for the past two (2) weeks.
Check her out:
View this post on Instagram
Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com