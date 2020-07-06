It’s 6 Years Since Castro and Janet Bandu Disappeared | Lessons

It is exactly 6 years, since the disappearance of Ghanaian musician Castro, and Janet Bandu.

On Sunday, July 6, 2014, news about the drowning of Castro and Janet Bandu after a jet-ski accident in Ada went viral.

Real name Theophilus Tagoe, he was on a holiday-getaway with some few friends when the sad incident happened.

Following this, everyone was hoping that at least in the next three (3) they would be found. However, it turned out to be otherwise.

Many crooked people who claimed to have the power to find the bodies (dead or alive) crop up. These people dominated our TV screens and radio airwaves.

There were some media houses who even followed some of these people to film them. Some of them nearly drowned in the act.

Of course, finding the whereabout of Castro and Janet Bandu became another venture for some of the money-mongering fetish priests.

Asamoah Gyan became the obvious point of reference for the demand of cash, and unnecessary reproof.

Six (6) years on, there is a debate about whether they are alive or dead.

Whatever it may be, we wish them well.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.