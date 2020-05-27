VIDEO PREMIERE: Skillful – That Thing ft Ray Blaze, Rebbel Ashes (official)

Watch Skillful ‘That Thing’ Music Video

Ghanaian rapper and singer Skillful has released the official visuals to his new jam ‘That Thing’, which features Ray Blaze, and Rebbel Ashes.

It is a very colourful video which was shot and directed by ace video director Evans Roll of MarvRo Media, for the Big Shot Music Group act.

The motion picture is set in a party yard, with cars and beautiful video vixens sparking off more positive vibes.

Watch and enjoy the official music video to Skillful‘s ‘That Thing’ song below:

NB: Get interactive with Skillful across social media — Facebook: @Babyteye Skillful, Instagram: @Bskillful, and Twitter: @SkillfulGH.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com