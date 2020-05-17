Wendy Shay is a Local Champion – Fantana says

Fantana sparks another Wendy Shay Beef

Fantana has created another beef with Wendy Shay after stating that the singer is a local champion.

According to the Blown GH act, this is because the RuffTown Records signee has not made any impact musically, outside Ghana.

She however noted the likes of Efya, Becca, and Wiyaala are very huge because of what they have achieved outside the country and continent.

The ‘Girls Hate On Girls’ crooner made this pronouncement during an interview with Regina van-Helvert on GhOne TV’s Rhythms Live show.

Wendy is part of the local champions not because I don’t like her but because she hasn’t really achieved anything outside of Ghana for people to be like Oh! my God… If you are listing big musicians in the country, it will be Efya, Becca, Wiyaala. And then you can start with higher local champions like Wendy,” she stated.

Both musicians have been at each other’s throat since Fantana and RuffTown Records parted ways.



Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com