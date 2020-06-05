5 Times Nikki Samonas Refused to Close her Legs When Taking Photos

Nikki Samonas is one of the few personalities who are naturally photogenic.

The Ghanaian actress has however been spotted in several photos, with her legs open, on several occasions.

Perhaps a mere coincident, PlugTimes.com finds these “leg-open” photos of Nikki Samonas quite interesting.

Hence, we publish at least five (5) photos of the TV hosts, which sees her legs wide open.

These respective shot of the beautiful Nikki Samonas were taken at separate locations — including, but not limited to the pool side, beach, and vegetation.

Check these interesting still images out:

