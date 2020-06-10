Actress Miliky Micool is Dead

Actress Miliky Micool of hit TV series ‘Kejetia’ and ‘YOLO’ fame has died.

Real name Beatrice Chinery, her sudden death occurred in the morning of Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Miliky Micool was confirmed dead by medical officers at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The death of the 54-year old was confirmed by her brother Robert Chinery to peacefmonline.com on Wednesday morning.

Miliky Micool first gained prominence following her remarkable role in the sitcom ‘Kejetia’. She also played a similar role in ‘YOLO’.

She started acting on stage in 1993.

More to follow soon.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.